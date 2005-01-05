Canon launches new F500 flagship scanner
Canon has launched a new film capable scanner to its CanoScan range. The LiDE 500F will become the new flagship to the LiDE range and is capable of scanning film at a resolution of 2400x4800.
Ultra-thin (its 35mm thick) the scanner also comes with a number of shortcut buttons that allow you to do such things as scan directly to PDF format.
Powered by USB2.0, the scanner also has a zero warm up time and immediate nine-second preview function.
For photographers hoping to scan multiple images at the same time the scanner also has a Multi-Photo mode, which generates up to ten separate, individually indexed and automatically deskewed files from ten individual photos in a single pass.
A Film Adapter Unit (FAU) is integrated into the design of the scanner. The special holder facilitates scanning of 35mm negatives and positive film strips to create high-resolution 48 bit image files suitable for quality enlargements.
Film Automatic Retouching and Enhancement (FARE) Level 3 technology uses infrared light to identify and remove defects caused by dust and scratches on the surface of original transparencies.
The LiDE 500F has three additional features - fading correction, grain correction and backlight compensation. Fading correction ‘re-saturates' faded colours in old photographs, while the grain correction feature takes out the grain visible in scans of high-ASA film. Backlight compensation corrects underexposed areas in heavily backlit frames by adjusting the gamma only in the dark parts of the image, without washing out correctly exposed areas.
The CanoScan LiDE 500F will be available from March 2005 for £129 RRP inc VAT
- GoPro's camera tech might power future robots and self-driving cars
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
- 29 of the most famous alien and monster photographs ever taken
Comments