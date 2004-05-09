  Canon launches new MVX20 Series camcorders

Canon has announced a new range of 2.2 Megapixel camcorders - the MVX20i and MVX25i. Both models can also be used to take still photographs. The MVX20 Series' 2.2 Megapixel 1/3.4” CCD sensor utilises 1.77 effective Megapixels when recording movies to DV tape and 2.0 effective Megapixels when recording still images to SD or MMC memory cards. The MVX25i offers a magnification of 14x/280x optical/combined and 12x/240x zoom on the MVX20i.

Seven auto-exposure shooting modes are featured on the MVX20i, while the MVX25i additionally features Super Night mode, with an LED for shooting in zero-light conditions, and Night+ mode, which enables manual control of the LED.

A new Digital Audio LSI (Large Scale Integrated Circuit) removes tape mechanism noise with the Adaptive Noise Reduction function, while the new Auto Wind Cut function removes wind noise with the aim to improve the overall audio recording. Manual Audio Level Control allows users to adjust audio input levels.

Drive modes include single shot, high speed continuous (up to 5 fps), normal speed continuous (up to 3 fps) and Auto Exposure Bracketing (AEB). Still images can be recorded to SD or MMC memory cards while simultaneously recording video to tape. Photos can be reviewed on the 2.5” LCD monitor by simply holding down the shutter button.

The cameras both support PictBridge and both offer limited editing options via the in-camera menu before directly printing to a printer. While connection to a PC is via a USB1.1 socket for still images or Firewire for nonlinear editing and retouching.

MVX20 models feature an Analogue-In port and Analogue/Digital converter. Analogue devices such as VHS players can be plugged in for conversion of signals to digital, which can then be stored direct to the camcorder or output to a PC for saving to DVD or HD.

The MVX20i and MVX25i will be available from the end of June 2004. Canon has yet to set a price for the camcorders.