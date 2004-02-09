Canon launches new MVX200 series camcorders

PRESS RELEASE: Canon, leader in photographic and imaging technology, is pleased to announce its new 1.33 Megapixel camcorders - the MVX250i, MVX200i and MVX200. The new look camcorders are 40% smaller than the MVX100 series models they replace. The MVX250i features an 18x zoom while the MVX200i and MVX200 feature a 14x zoom. All new models have a high-resolution 16:9 and use Canon's new DIGIC DV processor for split path video and still image processing. These camcorders are the first from Canon to feature a Print/Share button, simplifying both PC-less printing of digital stills direct to photo printers, and PC/internet uploads.

The camcorders have distinctive new lines curving across a compact body plus chrome and metal components surrounding the lens barrel. This reflects a move by Canon to incorporate increasingly stylish design into its products, an approach that led to the remarkably successful IXUS range of compact film and digital cameras.



The 1.33 Megapixel 1/4.5 inch CCD sensor utilises 1.23 effective Megapixels when recording to memory card and 860k effective pixels when recording to miniDV tape. The DIGIC DV processor combines all key processing and memory requirements onto a single chip. Two discrete paths are used for movie and still images, allowing for separate optimisation algorithms and processing for each output. This effectively eliminates any image quality compromise during simultaneous video/still capture. DIGIC DV is designed to recreate ‘emotional' colours, tones and details found by Canon to be more appealing to audiences - for example, redder apples, bluer skies and greener grass. Both normal and high-resolution 16:9 wide screen modes are available. Image stabilization effectively limits image shake, forgoing the need for a tripod in most situations.



The MVX250i features 18X/360X optical/combined zoom with 14X/280X on the MVX200i and MVX200. A double-sided aspherical lens element eliminates spherical aberrations for clear, sharp images from edge to edge of the frame. A Super Spectra coating is used to suppress ghost images commonly seen in lesser brands when shooting light sources such as candles, and flare, which can cause washed out images.



As soon as any PC or PictBridge compatible direct printer of any brand is connected direct to the camcorder via a USB cable, a Print/Share button illuminates on the top of the camcorder to indicate successful connection. The device goes automatically into either file transfer or Direct Print mode, with the appropriate menu displayed on the large 2.5" LCD screen. Still images or movie clips to be transferred are selected/confirmed on the LCD screen and a push of the Print/Share button begins the print or transfer.



A mechanical shutter provides true digital still camera functionality, eliminating the blur that afflicts conventional camcorders. Continuous still images can be recorded in SXGA resolution at either five or three frames per second. Auto Exposure Bracketing helps users get the right exposure in difficult lighting situations by taking three consecutive shots, each at slightly different exposure settings. Still images can be recorded to memory card while simultaneously recording video to tape. The frame is split into three auto-focus regions that can be individually selected, particularly useful when the subject is not centred.

The Exif Print standard records camera setting information on digital still files, which is then made available to compatible printers in order to automatically improve photo print output. A Stitch Assist mode allows a series of 'linked' still shots to be merged later with special automatic software to create single super-wide panoramas.



The MVX250i features Super Night mode, with an LED for shooting in zero-light conditions, plus a new Night+ mode, making it possible to switch the LED on and off whilst shooting. All camcorders in the range feature another eight modes: Full Auto, Auto, Sports, Portrait, Spotlight, Sand & Snow, Low Light and Night modes. Creative digital effects include Art, Sepia, Monochrome, Mosaic, Mirror, Cube and Wave, with nine fade modes to choose from. A skin detail mode softens skin tones for flattering warm results, putting an end to the sometimes harsh results of conventional camcorders.



Internet sharing of clips and footage has been simplified with the capacity to record Motion-JPEG files direct to the MMC or SD memory cards. In-camera conversion of footage stored on tape into Motion-JPEG and transfer to MMC or SD card is supported. Depending on the memory card capacity, up to 60 minutes of either QVGA or QQVGA formats can be recorded straight to card.



Two-way communication software, DV Messenger 2.0, combines elements of Microsoft Windows Messenger and Canon's own network solution. It provides two-way (peer-to-peer) communication while also enabling the exchange of audio and video data - live or recorded - over the Internet. As well as camera and VCR modes, the camcorder's fixed Network Mode gives DV Messanger 2.0 remote control over the camcorder, allowing for remote photo and video recording as well as video chat/streaming via the internet.



The camcorders are equipped with both DV and USB terminals. The DV terminal allows high quality dubbing with no loss of resolution, connection to a PC's IEEE1394 port for nonlinear editing, and high-speed file transfer of still images and video files from the camcorder's memory card.



The MVX200i and MVX250i feature an Analogue-In port and Analogue/Digital converter. Analogue devices such as VHS players or analogue camcorders can be plugged in to have their analogue signals converted into digital, which can then be stored direct to the camcorder or output to a digital storage device such as a PC.



The display can be set from a selection of eight languages: English, French, German, Italian, Russian, Chinese and Japanese.



The MVX200 series camcorders will be available from the end of April 2004.

Reader enquiries: 08705 143723 / www.canon.co.uk