  Canon launches the Bubble Jet i80

PRESS RELEASE: Canon, leader in photographic and imaging technology, is pleased to announce the world's fastest and highest resolution mobile printer: the 14ppm (mono), 4800x1200 dpi Bubble Jet i80. Key features include optional Bluetooth support , Micro-Nozzles delivering 2pl droplet size and an optional battery pack/charger. The printer is PictBridge compatible for direct USB connection and photo printing with any compliant digital camera or camcorder, without the need for a PC. At just 52mm thick and with a profile area less than the A4 sheets it can print, the Bubble Jet i80 is considerably smaller than competing printers. A sleek design and champagne gold finish match its superior performance.

With Canon's patented advanced MicroFine droplet Technology™, the printer has 2pl droplet size and unrivalled print head density. The result is more ink on the page in less time with increased accuracy and the world's fastest and most superior quality, portable borderless printing. A 4" x 6" photo prints in less than one minute, while documents print at 14ppm (mono) and 10ppm (colour).

"The introduction of the Bubble Jet i80 cements Canon's market leading position in mobile printing. It combines desktop printing, power and true portability with stylish design and high specifications", said Malcolm Hills, Head of Canon Consumer Imaging in the UK and Ireland.



The addition of the Bluetooth v1.1 option coincides with the increasing popularity of the wireless protocol amongst mobile applications such as PDA and mobile phones. The discreet Bluetooth adaptor integrates seamlessly into the front of the unit. An optional slimline LK-51 Rechargeable Battery and Charger Kit allows printing of up to 450 pages from a single charge, a significantly greater capacity than any other mobile printer in its class. The battery and charger pack connect to the printer via locking screws, forming a sleek, integrated unit. An optional cradle is available to hold the printer in a vertical orientation, saving space and simplifying charging. An optional car charger completes the suite of portability accessories.



Canon's speed and quality advantage rivals that of many desktop printers. It stems from Canon's use of patented semi-conductor manufacturing techniques, which create a print head with exceptionally high nozzle density. Tiny 2 pl droplets eject from the world's smallest 10 micron diameter nozzles to deliver exacting precision in droplet placement. This in turn results in grain-free photo prints with a superb clarity, contrast, colour range and smoothness of tone. Canon's speed advantage stems from a capacity to use the large print head and superior nozzle density to transfer a greater volume of ink to the page in less time.



Both the vendor-independent PictBridge and Canon Bubble Jet Direct print standards are supported for direct connect and print without a PC, to any compatible digital camera or camcorder. The printer is both Exif 2.2 (or earlier) and DPOF compliant. To help users get the most from their Bubble Jet i80, the following software is included:

Easy-PhotoPrint - uses information collected at the time of image capture on Exif 2.2 compliant cameras to create better quality, more natural looking photos.

Easy-WebPrint - simplifies printing of Internet pages by scaling down output so the entire page is printed even when extending over multiple screens.



Canon's competitive advantage in print head and ink technology is fully realised when Genuine Canon photo grade media is used. Canon media is developed specifically to complement Bubble Jet technology. The 245gsm PR-101 Photo Paper Pro offers Canon's ultimate level of photo quality. Other supported media includes the new SG-101 Photo Paper Plus Semi Gloss paper which gives a similar textured satin finish to that offered by many photo labs, GP-401 Glossy Photo Paper for everyday glossy prints, and MP-101 for high grade matte photo prints.



The Bubble Jet i80 will be available from March 2004 for around £199 inc VAT.

Reader enquiries: 08705 143723 / www.canon.co.uk