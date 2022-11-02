(Pocket-lint) - Canon has unveiled what it claims to be its "fastest advanced full-frame mirrorless camera", the EOS R6 Mark II.

Boasting a newly-formed 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor and the same DIGIC X processor tech found in the EOS-1D X Mark III, the camera also supports the brand's Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus engine.

This enables it to track subjects as they move through a scene in real time. It can also, through AI, recognise people, vehicles (including aircraft and trains), and animals - ensuring that they are kept in focus respectively.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II can shoot continuously at up to 40 frames-per-second. A RAW burst mode is also capable of shooting at up to 30fps for up to 191 frames.

Video can be recorded at up to 4K 60p, with the camera oversampling the sensor's 6K output to ensure crisp images. Over 40 minutes of 4K 60p footage can be recorded without overloading the camera. That can be increased to 6 hours for 4K 30p video - all depending on your memory card, battery life, and ambient temperature.

Slow motion video is also possible, at up to 179.82fps at Full HD (1080p).

Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity is on-board, which enables the camera to connect to a smartphone or other wireless sharing system. It can also be tethered through high-speed USB-C. And, it can even be used as a webcam on a PC or Mac (which would be a bit overkill, but each to their own).

Available soon, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II can be pre-ordered and will be priced at $2,499 / £2,779.99 / €3,149.99 for the body only, £3,129.99 / €3,549.99 with an RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens, or £3,999.99 / €4,549.99 with an RF 24-105 F4L IS USM lens.

Writing by Rik Henderson.