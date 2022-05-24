(Pocket-lint) - Canon has unveiled its latest mirrorless cameras, the EOS R7 and EOS R10, and unlike the rest of its R-series cameras, these ones feature APS-C sensors.

The brand's other R-series bodies are full-frame, and therefore prohibitively expensive. Whereas the APS-C format can offer more affordable price points, compact form factors and a larger crop that's sometimes preferable for wildlife and sports photography.

It would seem that these cameras will effectively replace the elderly 7D Mark II and EOS 80D in Canon's lineup, continuing the shift toward mirrorless options, though the brand has not officially said as much.

The EOS R7 features a 32.5MP sensor with Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus system, capable of shooting at a blistering 30 fps with its electronic shutter.

The autofocus system is the same one found on the EOS R3, which has excellent subject detection across people, dogs, cats, birds and vehicles.

There's in-body image stabilisation, too, along with some impressive video credentials. You can shoot up to 4K 60 fps video with no recording limits and it includes the C-Log 3 colour profile, for the first time on an APS-C sensor.

The R7 body is similar in size to the R5 and R6 but has been slimmed down slightly, It still retains its weather-sealed construction and has a flip-out 3-inch screen that is ideal for video shooting.

The EOS R10 is designed with content creators in mind and features a more portable form factor, a lower price point and a 24.4MP sensor.

It also carries over the Dual Pixel autofocus system with subject detection and can shoot at up to a respectable 23 fps with the electronic shutter.

The EOS R10 is also an adept video creation machine. This model, too, can shoot 4K 60 fps internally with no 30-minute limit. You'll lose the in-body image stabilisation and C-Log, but it still offers 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling.

Pre-orders for both cameras start today: The R7 body costs $1,499 / £1,349 or $1,899 / £1,699 with the new RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens. It's expected to ship in June.

The R10 body costs $979 / £899 or $1,379 / £1,249 with the RF-S 18-150mm kit lens. It's also available with a new, more compact kit lens, the RF-S 18-45mm f4.5-6.3 IS STM for $1,099 / £999. The R10 is expected to ship in July.

Writing by Luke Baker.