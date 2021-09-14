(Pocket-lint) - After teasing the camera back in April, the Canon EOS R3 has now been officially revealed - and this mirrorless camera designed for sports shooters has some next-level technology up its sleeve.

One of the most impressive of which is Eye Control AF, an autofocus system which enables you to focus on a subject by simply looking at it through the viewfinder.

Autofocus is a key focus for the R3 - which Canon says sits in-between the EOS 1D X MkIII and EOS R5 DSLR cameras - as it also includes eye-tracking, face-tracking, the ability to track bodies of both people and animals, plus - for the first time in an EOS camera - there's vehicle tracking.

Under the hood the EOS R3 has a brand new backside-illuminated (BSI) stacked 24.1-megapixel full-frame sensor, paired with the EOS RF lens mount. Via an adapter it's possible to use Canon's EF lenses with full autofocus (i.e. those lenses designed for its DSLR systems).

The resolution isn't as ultra-resolute as some cameras, but this is typical for cameras designed for sports shooting. It also enables super-fast shooting to be more practical, with 30fps burst capture at full resolution possible without the camera breaking a sweat.

Video capture hasn't been overlooked either, with 6K raw capture possible - and there's no limit to recording time, with Canon breaking the 29min 59sec maximum capture (that's typically levied against stills cameras, only 'video cameras' for tax purposes can record for longer).

It's all speed, speed, speed then - with super-fast focus, super-fast tracking and super-fast burst shooting all part and parcel of this camera.

Best mirrorless cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Mike Lowe · 14 September 2021

It doesn't come cheap, of course, with the UK body-only starting price of £5,879 firmly asserting that the R3 is very much a camera for professionals.