Canon EOS R3 event: How to watch and what to expect from pro-spec mirrorless camera

(Pocket-lint) - Back in April, Canon confirmed its pro-spec mirrorless camera was coming. Now the time has arrived, with the virtual launch event set for 14 September 2021.

This is a landmark event for Canon, showing the brand's progression from traditional DSLR maker to one taking mirrorless technology to professional levels.

Here's what to expect from the Canon EOS R3 and how to watch the reveal event for yourself.

When is Canon's EOS R3 event?

The livestream event is happening on 14 September 2021 at 7pm Japan time. Here are the key time zones around the world:

  • UK - 11:00 BST
  • Europe - 12:00 (noon) CEST
  • East Coast USA - 06:00 EDT
  • West Coast USA - 03:00 PDT
  • Japan - 19:00 JST

How to watch Canon's R3 reveal event

Canon has its own dedicated video on YouTube, embedded below, so you can watch live.

It's also possible to register for the event ahead of time on Canon's official site, with the potential to send your questions Canon's way, and receive product announcement updates.

What to expect from the Canon EOS R3

As the top dog in Canon's mirrorless range, the EOS R3 will be a best-of-best camera in every regard. Although the brand says it's not designed to replace the EOS 1D X Mark III DSLR camera, if you're backing mirrorless then it's an obvious alternative.

In terms of specification there are already some headliners announced: 30 frames per second continuous shooting; next-level subject tracking; in-camera stabilisation; 4K movie capture; LAN & Wi-Fi connectivity.

Canon hasn't revealed everything just yet, though, with no confirmation of the sensor resolution - all we know is that it will be a full-frame sensor. So there's plenty of details to come yet and make the reveal all the more exciting.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 13 September 2021.
