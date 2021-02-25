(Pocket-lint) - When the Canon EOS M50 launched back in 2018 we thought it was among the first of the company's M series mirrorless cameras to bring credibility to the range. Now the second-generation model is about to launch.

Well, globally launch. As the Canon EOS M50 Mark II has already been available to buy in the USA since late 2020. But now those of us in the UK, Europe and Australia will be able to get our mitts on the updated camera.

Although it's hardly a massive upgrade model by any means. The Mark II model features the very same 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor with Digic 8 processor - which is hardly right up to date by Canon's current standards.

But there are some new software-based features on board, though, including the ability to shoot vertical video - have some of that, social media vloggers - while autofocus has been tweaked too. But not through hardware, as everything is ultimately the same whether you buy the first- or second-gen model - so you might want to seek out the former if cost is a bind.

Best mirrorless cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Mike Lowe · 25 February 2021

And there are plenty of plus points to this camera, as we said in the original model's review, such as capable Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, a handy vari-angle touchscreen, and the ultimately small and lightweight build.

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera will be available from the end of March, priced £589.99 body-only, or £699.99 with the 15.45mm kit lens included.

squirrel_widget_4243970

Writing by Mike Lowe.