Canon will host an online camera launch event on Thursday 9 July and, somewhat uniquely, you can watch live.

Alll you need to do is sign up for details closer the time.

Here we explain how, along with what you can expect - spoiler alert: the company has teased an EOS R5 mirrorless camera in recent times.

Canon will broadcast its online event (in English only) on Thursday 9 July 2020, starting at 2pm CEST. Here are the times in your region:

UK: 1pm BST

1pm BST Central Europe: 2pm CEST

2pm CEST East coast US: 8am EDT

8am EDT West coast US: 5am PDT

A separate Q&A session (also in English only) will take place later on the same day. It starts at the following times:

UK: 6pm BST

6pm BST Central Europe: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST East coast US: 1pm EDT

1pm EDT West coast US: 10am PDT

It looks as if Canon will host its event on its own site, but we also expect it to be available on YouTube (and likely here on Pocket-lint) as the Canon Europe YouTube channel sports a banner advertising it.

The best bet is to register your email address on the dedicated event page to find out more details when they are available.

Canon will likely unveil its EOS R5 mirrorless camera.

Previous reports revealed that it will be able to shoot 8K video and will come with in-body image stabilisation.

The company also teased a few key video specs and pictures:

8K 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4K up to 120fps 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ output via HDMI at 4K 59.94fps

5-axis optical image stabilisation - enabling Lens IS & camera IBIS to be combined

Dual card slots: 1x CFexpress, 1x SD (UHS-II)

Hopefully there will be a few surprises too.