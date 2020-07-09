Canon hasn't been quiet about the announcement of its EOS R5 camera, teasing a pre-release way back in February about some of the goodies you could expect from it.

Now the full information has come to the fore: the EOS R5 is the top-tier camera in the company's RF lens-mount mirrorless system, bringing a 45-megapixel full-frame sensor that's even capable of 8K video capture.

Yes indeed, the EOS R5 is a beast when it comes to potential. Here are some other specification highlights, as there are so many potential places to start.

In-body stabilisation system, works with lens IS for up to 8-stops of stabilisation

12 frames per second mechanical shutter (20fps electronic shutter)

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system introduced (0.05s)

Enhances face/eye detection, adds animal detection

ISO 100-51,200 sensitivity (102,400 expanded)

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy body

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-inch 2.1m-dot vari-angle LCD

Dual card slot (1x SD, 1x CFE)

There are some big take aways there, in particular that this full-frame sensor is a massive 45-megapixels when it comes to resolution. That's not quite the highest Canon has ever produced (there's the 5DS), but the company is claiming - due in part to the RF lens system, but also the low-pass filter design here - that it will deliver the best fidelity of any of its cameras. Like, ever.

It's also the first camera to introduce the second-generation focus system, called Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, which not only claims the world's fastest speeds (at just 0.05 seconds if the right lens is attached), but adds in animal detection - it's able to lock onto the eyes of various species, including dogs, cats, and birds (including birds in flight).

Then there's the image stabilisation system, which is a first for Canon. There's a gyro in the body, which works in tandem with the lens-based stabilisation (IS) to function as a two-part system, which Canon claims can stabilise for up to 8 stops. That's a rather immense claim.

Elsewhere the R5 has an ultra-resolution electronic viewfinder, plus a 3-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen.

Two card slots feature: an SD (UHS-II) and CompactFlash Express slot. The latter is an essential for one of the R5's other major abilities: shooting 8K video. Yes, this camera can capture the 33-megapixel format at 30 frames per second. Or you can 'downgrade' to 4K and shott at 120fps, making for ultra high-definition slow-motion capture. Looks as though Canon is finally opening the gateway to its high-end video capabilities.

So how much do you need to buy such a system? It doesn't come cheap, at £4,199.99 for the body only. The RF lenses are various prices and levels, including a batch of new optics also announced to show the company's dedication to getting the R system well and truly off the ground.