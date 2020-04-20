We already knew a new Canon EOS R camera was coming, the R5, but now Canon has released yet more minutae details about just what this full-frame system camera can do.

And it's all about video capture prowess with image stabilisation. Capable of capturing 8K raw footage up to 30fps in-camera, this is the kind of system that will be used in high-end productions. It shows that Canon is, in part, crossing over what it offers to the pro market - there's overlap here in what you'll find in the company's EOS C range, for example.

So what about the finer details of what the R5's video will do? Here's a summary:

8K 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4K up to 120fps 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ output via HDMI at 4K 59.94fps

5-axis optical image stabilisation - enabling Lens IS & camera IBIS to be combined

Dual card slots: 1x CFexpress, 1x SD (UHS-II)

All video modes will be compatible with the company's Dual Pixel CMOS AF for autofocus. There's also animal AF to recognise dogs, cats and birds, in addition to face detection.

All in all, given its 12fps stills shooting capability, this is starting to sound like the higher-end EOS R camera that Canon has been hinting about since the inception of the product line.