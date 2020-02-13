Canon has announced the latest in its consumer range of DSLR cameras, the Canon 850D.

Sporting a 24.1-megapixel Dual Pixel CMOS APS-C sensor and Canon's proprietary DIGIC 8 image processing, the 850D is capable of 4K video recording in up to 25 frames-per-second, while 1080p recording can be done in 60fps.

The camera has a 7fps continuous still shooting rate, 45-point cross-type autofocus system and has 5-axis image stabilisation built-in. The AF also has eye-tracking, for more accurate snaps of people.

It has an ISO range of 100 - 25,600, which can be extended to 51,200.

Connectivity is provided through 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with iOS and Android transfer possible through the Canon Camera Connect mobile app. This then enables images to be uploaded to cloud or social media platforms.

As a DSLR, it comes with an optical viewfinder, while a vari-angle 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor can be found on the rear.

There is a built-in flash too.

The Canon EOS 850D will be available from April, priced at £819.99 / €989.99 for the body only.

It is also known as the Canon EOS Rebel T8i in the States.