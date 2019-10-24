It's a Canon bonanza. Not only did the Japanese camera company show us a pre-release 1D X Mark III DSLR in person, it also fed us some details about forthcoming developments. Namely that a high-spec, pro-level EOS R will feature in-body image stabilisation.

Well, it insinuated that. Canon's official line is that a "high-end EOS R is in consideration" - whatever 'consideration' is supposed to mean. It's a very choice word. We're more inclined to say that a higher-spec model is inevitable and in the works.

The company also confirmed that a new in-body stabilisation system is in development for EOS R, so we're putting two and two together here and reading into it all somewhat. There is also said to be dual card slots - which is rather specific information for a camera that is merely "in consideration".

Anyway, it looks as though 2020 and beyond will see a march in EOS R lens development too. In addition to the current line-up, we were shown a DS (defocus smoothing) version of the RF85mm f/1.2 L USM lens will arrive (expect around a £200+ price jump for the special soft bokeh version), plus the RF70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM in full working order (its barrel extends - unlike the EF equivalent of such a lens for the company's DSLR systems, which is all internal, but much larger).

Read it as you will: Canon is giving high-end DSLR with one hand, in the form of the 1D X Mark III; while wanting to prove that it's ready to provide with the other hand when it comes to its full-frame mirrorless EOS R line-up...

