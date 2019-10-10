Canon's crowdfunded Ivy Rec camera gets a release date and price

It's always funny when companies with millions or billions in revenue take to crowdfunding to launch their next product.

The latest example is Canon, which tapped Indiegogo to raise funding for the Ivy Rec, an outdoor camera built into a keychain clip. Canon said the camera is now ready to start shipping. It'll land in the US on 16 October for $129.99.

Ivy Rec is tiny enough to resemble a thumb drive, but it's packed with tonnes more tech, from Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, for wirelessly connecting to the companion CanonMini Cam app, to a 13-megapixel 1/3-inch CMOS sensor that records 1080p (60fps) video. It has a fixed-focus lens that shoots photos in 4:3 or 1:1 aspect ratio. For video, it can do a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Canon said the empty space within the clip works as a viewfinder, and a dial on the back is for switching between modes. It’s also waterproof up to three feet for 30 minutes. Oh, and the camera’s 660mAh battery charges via a Micro USB port on the bottom, near the microSD port.

Canon is promoting this camera as shockproof, suggesting it's perfect for clipping onto your backpack or clothes before going off an adventure. If any of this interests you, Canon is selling the Ivy Rec through Best Buy and B&H Photo.

