It seems to be Canon's year for updated, updates, updates, with the latest EOS M200 appearing just a short time after the EOS M6 II and EOS D90 cameras.

So what's in store for Canon's entry-level mirrorless, the M200? Well, principal to its point of difference over the two-year-old M100 is the addition of 4K video capture.

Canon had been slow to open the gates to Ultra-HD capture, reserving it for its much higher-end products, but there's been a wave of change inside the company that's seeing this tech trickle down across the majority of its camera range.

The M200 is designed to be an easy-to-use camera with large scale sensor and interchangeable lenses, so you can change your viewpoint onto the world. It doesn't come with a viewfinder, instead it's all about using that rear LCD screen - which is built onto a flip-up bracket, so it can even be tilted forward to aid with taking selfies, if that's your thing.

Otherwise the M200 is by and large a relfection of its earlier M100 cousin. It has a newer Digic 8 processor, though, which is said to improve battery life overall and means eye-detection autofocus is now possible too.

We weren't massive fans of the original M100, and with changing times and such a modest update for the follow-up, we're not entirely sure if there's a massive audience out there for this camera.

The Canon EOS M200 will go on sale from October 2019, priced £499.99.

