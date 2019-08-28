It wasn't so long ago that you wouldn't catch an enthusiast Canon camera with more than two-dozen megapixels of resolution. But that's all changed: the EOS 90D DSLR and EOS M6 Mark II mirrorless arrive on the Japanese company's all-new 32MP sensor.

Yep, 32-megapixels of resolution sees both these cameras a step beyond even the likes of the pro-spec EOS 5D MkIV. And there's the up-to-date Digic 8 processor to keep things ticking along at pace, too, meaning 4K video capture is possible with either product.

First up, the DSLR: the 90D replaces the 80D from back in 2016, not only upping that resolution, but also adding a joystick control to the rear and boosting the burst shooting rate to 11 frames per second (11fps).

Second, the mirrorless: the M6 MkII updates the original from back in 2017, also upping the resolution and bringing a super-fast burst shooting rate of up to 14 frames per second (14fps).

In summary, then, it's all about faster shooting and higher resolution, to establish a more versatile product offering in a world where cameras are being shunned at the low-end for those casual shooters. Canon's got its enthusiast market covered though.

We've been lucky enough to see and use both cameras ahead of their official unveil. Take a look at our hands-on previews, links for both below.