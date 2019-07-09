With compact cameras becoming a rarer sight, Canon is doubling down on its 1-inch sensor compacts, announcing the PowerShot G7 X Mark III and G5 X Mark II.

A 1-inch sensor is a key feature of a higher-end compact, as the physically larger-than-typical size means greater picture quality and more creative control. In both the G7 X III and G5 X II this sensor is a new stacked construction, meaning less of the electronics surround the photo diodes for a cleaner and better signal for optimum results.

While the new sensor is a key take-away from these compacts, it's the inclusion of 4K video capture that will attract many. Especially as the G7 X III also includes a 3.5mm microphone input, which could make it the ideal choice for vloggers seeking a portable camera.

Both cameras also feature a tilt-angle screen that can flip forward, so selfie shooting is a breeze, while the tilt to 45-degrees downward is useful for overhead work.

The G5 X II sees the biggest changes of the pair, though, with a shrunken form compared to its predecessor, plus a pop-up viewfinder that's encased within the body (much like the Sony RX100 series cameras).

We've had a hands-on session with the two models ahead of launch to get a feel of what they're all about. Follow the links below to know more.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III will be available from August, priced £699.99. The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II will also be available from August, priced £849.99.