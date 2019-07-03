  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Canon camera news

Canon is using Indiegogo to crowdfund this small clippable camera

|
Canon Canon is using Indiegogo to crowdfund this small clippable camera
Best cheap camera deals for June 2019: Save £1000s on a Sony, Nikon, £100s off Olympus, Canon and Panasonic
Best cheap camera deals for June 2019: Save £1000s on a Sony, Nikon, £100s off Olympus, Canon and Panasonic

- What do you think it will cost?

Its always funny when companies with millions or billions in revenue take to crowdfunding to launch their next product.

The latest example is Cannon, which tapped Indiegogo to raise funding for the Ivy Rec, an outdoor camera built into a keychain clip. It's tiny enough to resemble a thumb drive, but it's packed with tonnes more tech, from Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, for wirelessly connecting to the companion CanonMini Cam app, to an 13-megapixel 1/3-inch CMOS sensor that records 1080p (60fps) video.

The empty space within the clip works as a viewfinder, and a dial on the back is for switching between modes. It’s also waterproof up to three feet for 30 minutes. That's about all we know so far, as the Japanese camera maker hasn't fully launched its Indiegogo campaign. You can sign up here to be notified when it goes live - and you'll get 30 per cent off the retail price if you become an early backer.

CanonCanon image 2

Canon is promoting this camera as shockproof, too, and perfect for clipping onto your backpack or clothes before going off an adventure. Let's hope the price of this thing isn't too steep. Outdoorsy types who'd like a throw-around action cam, but aren't willing to splurge on a GoPro, might love it.

PopularIn Cameras
Canon is using Indiegogo to crowdfund this small clippable camera
Testing the Fujifilm GFX100: Here's what its 102-megapixel images are like
55 insanely neat photos of cables that belong in a modern art gallery
Leica's new M-E camera is more affordable than ever
Best mirrorless cameras 2019: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
28 of the most interesting photos to ever grace the web