Say hello to the world's smallest and lightest DSLR camera with a vari-angle screen, the Canon EOS 250D. Well, it's called that in the UK, whereas the US gets the EOS Rebel SL3 and elsewhere in the world gets the EOS 200D II. Confused yet? We do wonder why Canon opts for so many naming forms for the same product...

It was only 18 months ago - in September 2017 - that we reviewed the Canon 200D, the 250D's predecessor, so why the appearance of a follow-up so soon in Canon's product cycle? It's all about updated processing and, in turn, 4K video capture.

That's an important change, because initially Canon was reluctant to sport 4K capture on anything but its highest-end kit. As the market demands and normalises the expectation for 4K, Canon is responding and introducing in into many of its products.

However, the presence of the Digic 8 processor and this 4K addition are the only real differences compared to the 200D (which is why we think the 200D II naming convention would make more sense).

Still, the 250D is built on solid features. There's a vari-angle LCD screen to the rear, built-in optical viewfinder up top, a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor at its core, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and up to five frames-per-second (5fps) burst shooting.

The Canon EOS 250D (200D II / Rebel SL3) will be available in black, white and silver finishes from 25 April 2019, priced £529.99 (€599.99) body-only or £599.99 (€709.99) with the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 kit lens.