Rumours be gone: Canon has officially announced its brand new full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R. And yes, it comes with a brand new lens mount, called EOS RF.

In a similar step to the Nikon Z7, Canon sees its full-frame future as one that's smaller in scale with lenses able to reach into the future when it comes to optical quality. That, Canon says, is why it's had to build the EOS R from the ground up.

At launch the EOS R, which sports a 30-megapixel sensor, will offer four RF lenses: a 28-70mm f/2, a 50mm f/1.2, a 35mm f/1.8 macro, and a 24-105mm f/4 (which we'll call the kit lens).

Got lots of EF lenses? No problem! The EF-EOS R adapter does what is says on the tin, adapting EF lenses for use on the new 54mm diameter lens mount.

Elsewhere the EOS R, which is a lot like a shrunken and mirrorless EOS 5D Mark IV, delivers an all-digital viewfinder and screen, along with a new autofocus system that sports a whopping 5,655 autofocus positions. Canon claims it's the "world's fastest" at 0.05-seconds.

With reference to its Capture The Future launch event tag line, the EOS R doesn't shun video either. This full-framer can capture 4K, while its HDMI out means 10 bit output and full audio control.

And how much will all this lovely kit cost? The body-only (which comes with the EF adaptor, whether you like it or not) is £2,350. Add the 24-105mm f/4 and it totals £3,270.

Fancy one of those lovely lenses? They don't come cheap. The 50mm f/1.2 is £2,350; the 28-70mm f/2 is £3,050; and the 35mm f/1.8 macro is £520.

The Canon EOS R and all four lenses will be on sale from 9 October (with pre-orders commencing 12 September). We'll be playing with the camera on launch day, so expect first impressions and more information to follow.