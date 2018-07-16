Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some undeniably good deals if you're looking to grab an electronics bargain. That is the very same for 2018, of course, with Canon's EOS 2000D DSLR camera available for £319 with the 18-55mm kit lens included.

That's a saving of £151, or 31 per cent less than the usual list price. You won't find it cheaper anywhere else today.

The 2000D is Canon's entry-level DSLR, which replaced the EOS 1300D back in March 2018, so this isn't age-old kit, it's the latest offering from the Japanese photo giant.

The entry-level DSLR brings a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor (that's higher-resolution than its predecessor), a 9-point autofocus system, 3fps burst shooting, fixed rear 3-inch LCD screen, live preview mode at the touch of a button, and Full HD (1080p) movie capture.

This deal is likely to only be available for one day, so don't delay if you want to save yourself some cash.