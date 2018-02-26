  1. Home
Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D

|
Looking to entice a new audience into the budget DSLR category, Canon has introduced a pair of entry-level EOS models: the 2000D and 4000D.

The 2000D replaces the EOS 1300D, while the 4000D is an entirely new entry designed to include every possible cost-saving efficiency to make it a more affordable purchase.

In the 4000D we're talking no colour paint on the mode icons, no printing on the buttons themselves, and even a plastic rather than metal lens mount. It's a savvy idea if you're happy to forego such things and have been wanting to begin with a DSLR for some time. 

The 2000D is ultimately similar to the earlier 1300D, but ups the resolution from 18- to 24-megapixels, positioning it in among the rest of the company's DSLR line-up in terms of resolution. The 4000D sticks with the lower 18MP resolution.

Also on the feature list is Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity for easy sharing, a 9-point autofocus system, 3fps burst shooting, fixed rear 3-inch LCD screen (2.7in in the 4000D), live preview mode at the touch of a button, and Full HD movie capture.

Both cameras are available for pre-order, with expected launch in late March. The EOS 2000D will be priced £370 body-only and £470 with the 18-55mm kit lens. The 4000D will be priced £330 body-only and £369 with the 18-55mm lens.

