Canon EOS 6D Mark II and EOS 200D official: A DSLR to suit all levels

In what's been a relatively quiet couple of years in the world of cameras, Canon has taken to opportunity to get one over its competitors by releasing an EOS DSLR for, well, seemingly everyone. And with the announcement of the EOS 6D Mark II full-frame model and EOS 200D small-scale beginner model, the company has widened its focus yet more.

Let's kick off with the 6D MkII which, as its name suggests, is the second-gen version of the 2012 original. It's positioned in the line-up beneath the EOS 5D MkIV, to offer a more affordable, slightly smaller-scale full-frame option for enthusiasts.

Key to the 6D MkII's spec is a brand new 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, capable of shooting up to ISO 40,000 as standard thanks to the latest Digic 7 processor. It also features a 45-point all cross-type autofocus system.

There's also a built-in vari-angle LCD touchscreen for the first time in Canon's full-frame line-up, which makes this camera a very different beast indeed. And a very likable one indeed, too, as we got to see in our pre-release preview session.

Next up it's the EOS 200D - the replacement for the original 100D - which is a DSLR on a smaller scale. We didn't think that camera would ever see an update, given how much it touches upon Canon's EOS M mirrorless line-up, but we're really glad this DSLR does exist as we prefer its all-round flexibility over the M-series.

Just because the 200D is small in scale and lightweight doesn't mean it doesn't pack in some heavyweight features. The sensor, for example, is the same 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS as you'll find in the 80D, so picture quality should be every bit as good (lens permitting).

There's also a vari-angle LCD touchscreen so the camera can be used with just the screen if you're averse to the built-in viewfinder and its 9-point autofocus system. With Dual Pixel AF meaning focus areas on the sensor itself, the speed of focus via the screen is very quick indeed, as we found when testing out the 200D in our pre-release preview session.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II will be available from July 2017, priced £2,000 body only. The Canon EOS 200D will also be available in July, priced £580 body-only, £650 with an 18-55mm kit lens, or £680 with the 18-55mm STM (step motor) kit lens.