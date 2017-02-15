Canon EOS 77D and 800D expand mid-range EOS DSLR lineup

If you're thinking of buying a feature-packed DSLR then chances are you'll be looking at a £1,000 piece of kit. Canon is looking to change that with the introduction of the EOS 77D and 800D cameras.

If you're familiar with the Canon DSLR line-up you'll know the company's impressive 80D rules the mid-level market. Great as it is, it's not exactly budget and accessible for all.

The 77D takes the core format of the 80D, strips away the weather-sealing and some of the price for a more accessible take, at £829 body-only. The 800D cuts away another £50, removes the top panel LCD display and some physical controls, priced £779 body-only.

It means Canon's range is going to be filling pretty much every space on camera-sellers' shelves. It could be seen as risky and confusing, given the sheer volume - 750D, 760D, 800D, 77D, 80D - but, with some thought, the right camera matched to the right user could be a savvy move for the Japanese company.

At their core both the 77D and 800D have the same 45-point autofocus system as the 80D. It's a Dual Pixel AF setup, meaning phase-detection pixels on the sensor itself, for fast focusing whether using the viewfinder or the screen for live preview shooting.

Both cameras also offer a brand new 24.2-megapixel APS-C-sized CMOS sensor with latest Digic 7 processor. It's the same resolution as some earlier Canon cameras, but is the latest iteration of sensor technology.

As the lower-end model the 800D has photographers who are still learning it its sights. The Guided UI interface visually shows on screen what each of the shooting modes does. The UI is available in the 77D too, but you'll have to switch it on.

The Canon EOS 77D will be available from April 2017, priced £829 body-only; the Canon EOS 800D will be available from the same time-frame, priced £779 body-only.