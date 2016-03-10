Canon EOS 1300D brings Wi-Fi to the entry-level DSLR

The entry-level DSLR camera sector doesn't see too many new models these days, but Canon has quietly just unveiled its latest: the EOS 1300D.

An update to 2014's EOS 1200D, the 1300D is an altogether similar and affordable beginner product, but dresses its feature set up with added Wi-Fi and NFC (near field communication) for sharing images direct from DSLR to smart devices.

Otherwise the new model is similar to its predecessor. That means the same 18-megapixel APS-C sized sensor - albeit with the latest Digic 4+ processor - paired with a 9-point autofocus system when shooting through the optical viewfinder.

The rear LCD remains 3-inches - now with a 920k-dot resolution, making it 50 per cent more dot-laden than its predecessor - remains fixed to the camera, so no tilt/vari-angle bracket or touchscreen on this occassion. Shame. If you want to shoot video (at 1080p30 max) then the screen in live preview is how it's achieved.

With an onus on point-and-shoot with quality results, Canon is pushing its Scene Intelligent Mode, which can recognise scenes and automatically place the camera into its most appropriate settings. You can, of course, also take manual control, which is part and parcel of the DSLR experience, should you prefer.

That's the Canon EOS 1300D in a nutshell: an affordable replacement for the 1200D, which adds Wi-Fi and NFC to try and keep up with the onslaught of smart devices and simplistic sharing.

It will be available from April, priced £290 body-only, £330 with the basic 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 DCIII kit lens, or £370 with the image-stabilised 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens. Not a bad shout for entry-level.