Canon goes 4K crazy with XC10 and EOS C300 Mk II video cameras and a reference monitor to boot

Canon XC10
Canon has embraced 4K video with three new products, mainly aimed at the professional and prosumer markets.

The Canon XC10 4K video camera is perhaps the one most aimed at consumers or enthusiasts as it offers professional standard quality but at a more affordable price point than pro-options.

Costing £1,600, it can capture 4K Ultra-HD (3840 x 2160) footage to an internal CFast 2.0 card at up to 305Mbps or Full HD video to an SD card at up to 50Mbps. It also has pro-standard 4:2:2 colour sampling and can capture stills at 12-megapixels.

The 10x optical zoom lens is coupled with image stabilisation technology and has a 27.3-273mm vocal range. There is a vari-angle touch LCD and comes with an optical loupe viewfinder that can be attached to the small screen.

Recordings are captured in Canon's XF-AVC H.264 codec. The camera has built-in Wi-Fi and will be available in the UK in June.

Also announced is the Canon EOS C300 Mark II, more aimed at filmmakers and broadcasters considering its £11,300 cover price.

It will be available from September and is capable of shooting 4K in both broadcast (3840 x 2160) and DCI cinematic (4096 x 2160) resolutions.

The manufacturer has also added a reference standard 24-inch 4K monitor for the playback and editing of footage, the DP-V2410.

