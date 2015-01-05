  1. Home
Canon PowerShot N2 adds selfie screen fun, but is it hip to be square?

There's only so much you can do with camera design before a product becomes tricky to use. But that hasn't stopped Canon trying to break the conventional mould, with the latest Canon PowerShot N2, in its squat, near-square-fronted format, showing off a different way of thinking.

Although it's not a brand new concept. It was back at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2013 when the original PowerShot N was unveiled that we were presented with the camera designed for both left- and right-handed users. As there's no conventional shutter button the camera can be flipped upside down and function in the very same fashion as the other way up.

But two years on and the PowerShot N2 remains a similar camera, with the 2.8-inch LCD screen now capable of flipping 180-degrees around for those selfie shots, not just the 90-degrees of the original N.

Under the hood there's a new 16.1-megapixel sensor and we're treated to the latest Digic 6 processor too, each an update from the original N's 12.1MP and Digic 5 specifications. Better image quality inbound, but we're still not convinced that it's hip to be square.

Elsewhere the 8x optical zoom lens delivers a 24mm-224mm equivalent focal length, for those wide-angle and mid-range zoom shots. If, that is, you can get around the quirky design.

The Canon PowerShot N2, as available in black or white finishes, will be available this month, priced £290.

