  Canon PowerShot SX710 HS crams more megapixels into 30x travel zoom

It's the Consumer Electronics Show 2015, which means the annual compact camera splurge from Canon is upon us. In among a variety of updated models, it's the Canon PowerShot SX710 HS, the 30x optical zoom travel compact, which demands the greatest attention.

The PowerShot SX710 HS is ultimately similar to last year's SX700 model. The small increment in number is enough to make that clear, but there's a far larger number this time around: a whopping 20.3-megapixel sensor joins that 25-750mm equivalent zoom lens.

It's perhaps an odd move on Canon's part, as a company that has never really been one to squeeze lots of megapixels into its compact or DSLR cameras. Perhaps the tides are changing, although such an ultra-high resolution is arguably to excess for such a compact - it's not really something the SX-series needs.

READ: Best compact cameras 2015: The best pocketable cameras to buy today

Elsewhere the SX710 is business as usual, echoing the SX700. The 112.7 x 65.8 x 34.8mm body is identical between new and old models, featuring a 3-inch 921k-dot LCD screen and, unlike its Panasonic Lumix TZ60 competition, no viewfinder. Neither model features a touchscreen, though, which we find disappointing at this level.

Overall the SX710 HS is an incremental upgrade to an already decent compact camera. We liked a lot about the SX700 HS last year, and in 2015 the SX710 looks to deliver much the same. Whether it gets a boost to image quality or pushes things a step too far, well, we'll just have to wait and see.

The Canon PowerShot SX710 HS will be available in February, priced £330. If you're after a more modest model then the also announced Canon PowerShot SX610 HS features an 18x optical zoom in a slightly smaller body, priced at £230.