Canon Connect Station CS100 is a 1TB photo storage device with NFC for easy transfer

Canon has announced its own storage system for photos that enables you to back up shots without needing a PC. The Canon Connect Station CS100 has 1TB of storage and NFC connectivity so you can transfer pictures or videos from an NFC-enabled Canon camera or camcorder with one touch.

Additionally, the Connect Station has a USB port and Wi-Fi connectivity, so images and clips stored on any camera, smartphone or tablet can also be transferred to the device through alternative means.

The box also comes with a HDMI output, so can be plugged into a TV or other display in order to show content in a Full HD resolution. Alternatively, pictures can be viewed through a web browser on a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Canon has included its Image Gateway software on the CS100 so users can share images and home movies to social networking sites directly from the box. Images can also be printed directly from the Connect Station via a connected PictBridge from a wireless networked printer.

Canon will release the Connect Station CS100 in June priced at £199.