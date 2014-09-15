  Canon Cross Media station teased as a new way to transfer, save, and share photos wirelessly

Canon is working on something that it described as a "new-concept photo-storage device".

Tentatively called the Cross Media Station, the device will chiefly let you save photos and videos captured by cameras. It acts sort of like a hard drive, but it has a few nifty tricks up its sleeve. Canon said it offers high speed and high-image quality, for instance, and allows you to not only save photos and movies but enjoy them as well.

Using near-field communication technology, the Cross Media Station can transfer photos and videos from a Canon and save them locally. You can then use the device to watch your photos and movies on a television or, when the station is connection to a network, share photos and videos wirelessly.

Canon said you'll even be able to use the Cross Media Station to output images from a printer, among many other things. The company hasn't revealed too much more in regards to specifications, pricing, and a possible launch date, but it provided an image of the early device (as seen above).

Earlier today, Canon also unveiled the Canon EOS 7D Mark II. It's a new and much-anticipated 65-point focus system.