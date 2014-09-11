Canon 7D Mark II leaks before Photokina next week

Next week Photokina will kick off with plenty of camera announcements, one of which has leaked early. The Canon 7D Mark II should be unveiled at the event judging from the leaked photo and details.

The leak of Canon's new DSLR comes from website Digitcame-info who has managed to get hold of the snap and various details too.

The main upgrade to this model should come in the form of a new 20.2-megapixel CMOS sensor that comes with a 65-point autofocus system, an all points-cross type. This will be backed by Dual DIGIC 6 image processing and ITR EOS autofocus, according to the leak.

The body itself will be dust proof and made of a rugged magnesium alloy. It will feature built-in GPS, although there is no mention of Wi-Fi appearing.

The max ISO will top out at 16,000, it will manage 1080p video at 60p and will have RGB+IR with a new 150,000-pixel metering sensor.

No lenses were mentioned but Canon will no doubt offer many different package variations for those looking to buy specfic lenses with the camera at launch.

Expect the full announcement to happen next week at Photokina when pricing, availability and release date should also be announced.

READ: Ricoh adds WG-M1 action camera to WG series, is both rugged and waterproof