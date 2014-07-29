  Canon PowerShot SX520 HS and SX400 IS super-zoom bridge cameras announced

Canon has announced two new bridge cameras for super-zooming while staying lightweight. The PowerShot SX520 HS and PowerShot SX400 IS each come with compact bodies cramming in plenty of Canon tech.

The Canon PowerShot SX520 HS comes with a 42x optical zoom lens. This is also a 24mm wide-angle lens for flexibility in capturing panoramas or close-up shots. The maximum focal length is a whopping 1008mm for super-zoom detail. It also features improved Zoom Framing Assist Auto to keep the subject's size within the frame, adjusting zoom as they move.

The SX520 HS is powered by the HS System with DIGIC 4+ processing and 16-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor. And for the artistic sorts there's Creative Shot which takes five special effects laden snaps every time you hit the shutter button – these five can be set from 46 options.

The Canon PowerShot SX400 IS comes with a 30x optical zoom lens capable of a 24-720mm focal range. It should be able to handle fast-moving subject with ease thanks to low-shutter lag, improved algorithms and ultra-fast auto focus, says Canon. The innards use DIGIC 4+ processing and a 16-megapixel CCD sensor.

While the SX400 IS doesn't have the Creative Shot mode it does offer filters like Fisheye and Monochrome.

Both cameras feature a newly designed handgrip which should offer comfortable "DLSR-style" ergonomics, according to Canon.

The Canon PowerShot SX520 HS will be available in the UK and Ireland from August 2014 for £299.

The Canon PowerShot SX400 IS will be sold from early September in Argos for £259.

