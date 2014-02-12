Canon EOS 1200D and EOS Companion app wants to make entry-level DSLR shooting accessible

Canon has announced the EOS 1200D, a DSLR camera model that evolves the EOS 1100D, moving to a higher-resolution 18-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor. The new camera is launched alongside a new EOS Companion app for iOS and Android.

The app is designed to guide newcomers to DSLR photography through their new camera, explaining the controls, what the different functions of the camera will do and guiding you through things like composition and troubleshooting.

Looking to introduce the wider EOS system to photographers, the EOS Companion app will provide tips and challenges, as well as detailing the different lenses and accessories that are compatible with your camera.

The EOS 1200D itself has an 18-megapixel sensor which impressed in models like the EOS 600D, as well as the Digic 4 processor. There's a 9-point AF system and the 1200D maxes-out at 3fps continuous shooting.

There's a 3-inch 460k-dot display on the rear of the camera, as well as the optical viewfinder that will help you compose your shots. With this being a conventional DSLR, there's plenty of space for controls, so you're not cramped as you might be with many of the compact system models.

Continuing the theme of handholding that the EOS Companion app brings, the EOS 1200D has Canon's Scene Intelligent Auto mode, as well as artistic filters such as fish-eye or toy camera, so you can get good results quickly, straight out of the camera.

The EOS 1200D will also capture Full HD video.

One of the surprising points, however, might be the price. Launching at £349.99 (body only) the Canon EOS 1200D is priced to keep rivals at bay. The new camera will be available from March 2014.