  Canon's Ixus camera range adds 155, 150, and 140 - each with high zoom, easy shooting modes and filters

Canon has added three new point-and-shoots to the Ixus range of cameras/camcorders - the Ixus 155, Ixus 150, and Ixus 145.

Featuring high zoom lenses and slim bodies, the Ixus 155, 150 and 145 seem versatile and compact. The 155 is uniquely capable of 10x optical zoom and shooting detailed images, largely thanks to its 20-megapixel high-sensitivity sensor and Canon's DIGIC image processor, while the entry-level 150 and 145 offer 8x optical zoom and a 16MP sensor.

Similar to other Ixus cameras, such as the recently announced Ixus 265 HS, the 155, 150 and 145 offer easy-to-use shooting modes, video recording, and filters. Canon's Creative Shot feature, for instance, captures up to six versions of the same image, each with their own effect, and then you can select one of four additional themes to apply.

Apart from optical zoom and nifty shooting options, the new Ixus camera range features 3-inch high-resolution LCD screens and sleek metal exteriors available in different colours. Canon described an Ixus camera as "the perfect camera for shooting photos and movies of friends at gigs or on nights out".

There's no word yet on pricing or availability for the Canon Ixus 155, Ixus 150 and Ixus 145, though Canon has revealed that other Ixus cameras will cost around £179.