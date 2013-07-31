Canon Legria mini camcorder announced, Full HD, Wi-Fi and ultra-wide angle lens

Canon has introduced a new Full HD camcorder to its range that provides a number of different ways you can record video. An ultra-wide angle lens is coupled with a built-in stand and flippable viewscreen that can be placed to show the action from the rear or front of the camera.

The ultra-wide angle f/2.8 lens can capture video at 160-degrees and stills at 170 degrees. There is also a more conventional filming mode that reduces the view to 71 degrees.

Its LCD touchscreen is 2.7-inches and the device can be tilted by up to 60 degrees to get the best shots when placed on a flat surface.

Inside the Legria mini, there is a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and Canon's proprietary DIGIC DV 4 processing. It is capable of capturing video at 1920 x 1080, while stills can be taken up to a maximum of 12.8-megapixels. A built-in stereo microphone comes with several audio modes to best suit the subject, including Music or Speech, which can be chosen automatically.

Wi-Fi connectivity is on board, and this allows for several interesting functions. You can hook up the camcorder to an iOS or Android application, for example, for remote recording access. There is a Remote Browser feature too, where you can view images and video through browsers on laptops and tablets. And you can also upload video straight to YouTube and Facebook without the need for a computer. DLNA support also means you can stream your pictures and recordings to a compatible TV.

The Canon Legria mini will be available in the UK and Ireland from mid-September for £269 and 329 euros respectively.