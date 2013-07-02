  Canon EOS 70D videos show off Dual Pixel CMOS AF prowess

Much of the new Canon EOS 70D might fit right into the line-up existing EOS DSLR cameras from the company, but it's the Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology that should attract your attention.

The new autofocus technology is designed to address the woes when using this type of camera in live view mode, where focusing has traditionally been slower when not using the viewfinder, or in video.

That's because a dedicated autofocus sensor has handled the focusing in the past, rather than on the imaging sensor itself.

Canon's new Dual Pixel CMOS AF has two photodiodes in each pixel on the imaging sensor, so it's able to carry out the same phase detection AF operation as a dedicated AF sensor.

The result, Canon says, is that using live view is more natural, more like the viewfinder. It's much faster too.

To demonstrate what the Canon EOS 70D can do, Canon has thrown together a demo movie, including a "making of" (which starts at 3:20 mins), detailing the settings and lenses used. It's fun stuff, with a little low-light video, some nice focus pulls and all the rest.

Canon has also released a more general introduction to the Canon EOS 70D with Brutus Östling - the wildlife photographer and Canon ambassador - pointing out some of the major features and functions. These also include some of the same video and stills, and discussion of the 19 cross-type AF points.