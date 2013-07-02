  Canon EOS 70D official, 20.2-megapixel snapper with faster autofocus

Canon has announced the Canon EOS 70D with a new Dual Pixel CMOS focus that claims to autofocus five times faster than the previous EOS cameras in live view.

Following on from the current EOS 60D, the new model will feature a 20.2-megapixel APS-C sensor - up from the previous 18-megapixel sensor - DIGIC 5+ processor, a 19-point AF system and a maximum ISO level that goes up to 12,800.

Those who like to snap first and worry about it later will get the ability to shoot 7 frames per second with up to 65 jpeg or 16 raw images in a single burst.

On the video front you'll get Full HD (1920 x 1080p) resolution video support and footage can be captured with a choice of selectable frame rates, including 30, 25 or 24fps, and 60 and 50fps at 720p, and a range of compression options for post-editing and sharing.

Canon says the new AF system also lets the camera better track subjects in the frame. The Movie Servo AF mode tracks subjects as they move, or even as shots are recomposed, ensuring they're always in focus - although failing that, users can select different focus areas over 80 per cent of the frame simply by tapping the touchscreen display, even when recording.

Videographers will be able to record in stereo sound using the internal microphone, or enhance audio with the in-built external microphone input terminal.

Elsewhere specs include built-in Wi-Fi letting you remotely control the camera, as well as share images.

"Using Wi-Fi connectivity, users can connect to the EOS Remote app and control a wide range of image settings, including ISO and exposure, as well as focus and release the shutter," says Canon on the feature. "Photographers can also remotely use Live View mode, as well as review and rate their images."

You'll also get a 3-inch Vari-Angle touchscreen LCD like previous EOS models. Other specs include HDR support and Multiple Exposure Mode.

The camera will come kitted with either the EF-S 18-55 IS STM or the EF-S 18-135 IS STM lens.

It will be available from late August for £1,079.99 for the body only, and from £1,199.99 with kit lens packs.