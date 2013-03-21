  Canon PowerShot SX820 HS: Mid-range snapper with GPS and Wi-Fi

Canon has announced two new PowerShot SX models on Wednesday; the PowerShot SX280 HS and PowerShot SX270 HS, and hopes to convince those looking for a new camera that it is the brand to help them.

The new models feature the company's brand new DIGIC 6 image processors, a 20x optical zoom and offer Full HD 60p video.

Canon also boasts that the new PowerShot SX280 HS features Wi-Fi and GPS so you can share the photos that you've captured with the models' 12.1-megapixel high-sensitivity CMOS sensor and they can all be viewed on a 3-inch screen - useful if you haven't got a larger screen on your phone or tablet.

Trying to stand out from the crowd, the PowerShot SX280 HS and PowerShot SX270 HS feature a new Hybrid Auto mode that records the four seconds before every shot in 720p resolution, before using Smart Auto to determine the best settings to capture the "perfect shot", according to Canon - a trick phone brands like HTC have been offering for some time now.

At the end of each day, the four-second clips are merged into one to tell the “behind-the-scenes” story of the day’s images.

Stills can also be transformed by using one of seven different Creative Filters, including Fish-eye Effect and Miniature Effect among others.

Those not looking for GPS and Wi-Fi can opt for the SX270 HS instead.

The two models will be priced at £299 and £279 respectively and be on sale in early May.