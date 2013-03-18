Canon EOS 100D touted for release, alleged specs and price revealed

Rumours of an all-new addition to Canon's DSLR camera line-up have been circulating for a few days now, and alleged specifications and price point have appeared on the US site for electronics retailer Best Buy for the model claimed to be going by the title Canon EOS 100D.

The camera, says site Canon Rumours, will cost around the $799 mark with the EF-S 18-55mm IS lens kit. That's about £500, so technically below the 650D in the range. And at 116.8 x 91.4 x 68.5mm it is also physically smaller than the 650D (aka Rebel T4i). It's even smaller that the entry-level EOS 1100D, if these leaked specs are to be believed.

Further specifications and features to appear on Best Buy include an 18-megapixel CMOS sensor, with an image resolution up to 5184 x 3456, 3-inch TFT LCD touchscreen, and ISO up to 26,500.

Face detection and burst modes are listed, along with a movie mode and a frames per second rating of up to four.

SD, SDHC and SDXC cards are all supported for memory, the site says, and it is believed the camera will be announced on 22 or 23 March, so at least we won't have to wait long to find out the final details.