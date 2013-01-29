  Canon refreshes IXUS range for 2013: IXUS 132, 135, 140 and 255 HS models added

It's that time of year when, just ahead of the CP+ imaging show in Japan, lots of new cameras appear. Canon's 2013 refresh of its IXUS range has added four new models to the range.

At the top of pile of this year's refresh is the Canon IXUS 255 HS, a compact with a 10x optical zoom lens, equivalent to 24-240mm and built-in Wi-Fi for picture sharing on the fly. The camera's 12.1-megapixel CMOS sensor is paired with Canon's most up-to-date DIGIC 5 processor and also includes intelligent image stabilisation (IS), bags of creative shooting modes and even a burst mode that can snap 3-megapixel images at 6.2 frames per second. Speedy, but not so resolute. There's also a GPS via mobile feature which allows images to be geo-tagged when paired up with a smartphone.

Next in line is a trio of closely numbered IXUS models: the IXUS 140, 135 and 132, each with its own defining characteristic.

The IXUS 140 comes with the same 16-megapixel resolution as the IXUS 255 HS, but it's a CCD rather than CMOS and a dip down to Canon's DIGIC 4 processor means there's a likelihood that images won't be as well prepped for low-light shooting. Paired with an 8x optical zoom lens, the IXUS 140 offers a 28-224mm equivalent zoom range with intelligent image stabilisation (IS) and also has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS via mobile functionality. A 3-inch, 460k-dot LCD screen finishes off the package. Asking price is £229.

The IXUS 135 model is the same as the IXUS 140 internally, but has a smaller 2.7-inch LCD screen and will be available exclusively from Dixons in the UK, priced £149.

Both the IXUS 135 and 132 models offer the same 16-megapixel CCD sensor as the IXUS 140, coupled with an 8x optical zoom (28-224mm equivalent) lens complete with a 230k-dot resolution.

One step below is the IXUS 132 which is the same as the IXUS 135 except without the inclusion of Wi-Fi of GPS via mobile, priced £129.

All models come complete with a variety of creative shooting modes as well as Canon's new Eco mode which is said to help user continue shooting for longer by conserving battery life. How, we're not yet sure, but sounds sensible to us.

All IXUS models are due on the shelves this March.