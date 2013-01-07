Canon compact updates: IXUS 140 offers style, new PowerShots are affordable for all

Canon has announced a number of compact camera updates, bringing a refreshed IXUS model, the IXUS 140, and new affordable PowerShots.

The IXUS 140 offers a 8x optical zoom lens with a 28mm wide-angle, running to 224mm at the far end (in 35mm terms). The lens is stabilised to help keep those long shots steady.

There's 16-megapixel sensor at the heart of the camera, backed by the older DIGIC 4 processor, as well as offering Wi-Fi connectivity with an iPhone and Android app, meaning you can shoot and share your pictures instantly.

Around the back is a 3-inch LCD display, rounding off a camera that's compact and good looking, and available in grey, silver, red or pink.

The Canon IXUS 140 will be available from late-February and will cost £159.

The most advanced of the new PowerShot models is the PowerShot A3500 IS. This model again offers a 16-megpixel sensor, with a 5x optical zoom lens covering 28-140mm (in 35mm terms), with image stabilisation.

Again you have Wi-Fi connectivity for quality sharing your shots and a slim body finished in metal. There's a 3-inch display around the rear.

The Canon PowerShot A3500 will be available from early March costing £129.

Stepping down the PowerShot ladder you have the PowerShot A2600. This model loses the Wi-Fi option and the image stabilisation, but keeps the same zoom range and sensor.

The Canon PowerShot A2600 will be available from late February, priced at £109.

Finally the most affordable of the Canon PowerShot cameras is the PowerShot A1400, which has a smaller 2.7-inch display on the back and a design with a more-pronounced grip.

It's also one of the few cameras in Canon's compact range that features an optical viewfinder, so might find favour with those who prefer a traditional approach to composing shots.

The Canon PowerShot A1400 will be available from late February, a snip at £99.