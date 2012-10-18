Canon offers £160 cashback on select products this Christmas
Canon has revealed its plan to entice shoppers this Christmas by announcing a host of cashback offers up to a total of £160.
The offer applies to Canon’s range of compact cameras, DSLRs, camcorders, printers and lenses. For example, buy the Canon EOS M camera and you’ll receive £50 cashback, likewise with the Legria HF R38 camcorder. However, shell out on Canon’s EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM lens and you’ll be rewarded with £160 cashback on your purchase.
The festive spirit doesn’t stop there, with Canon dishing out an additional £25 cashback when customers buy more than one product.
Canon’s Christmas offer is due to run until January, so you could always treat yourself should Santa Claus fail to deliver.
To claim the cashback, customers need to download and complete a claim form before returning it to Canon with the original receipt by 28 February 2013.
Consumers can see what products are on offer by visiting www.canon.co.uk/wintercashback.
- Get snap-happy with £110 off the Canon EOS M3 mirrorless camera
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
- 29 of the most famous alien and monster photographs ever taken
Comments