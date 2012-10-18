  Canon offers £160 cashback on select products this Christmas

Canon has revealed its plan to entice shoppers this Christmas by announcing a host of cashback offers up to a total of £160.

The offer applies to Canon’s range of compact cameras, DSLRs, camcorders, printers and lenses. For example, buy the Canon EOS M camera and you’ll receive £50 cashback, likewise with the Legria HF R38 camcorder. However, shell out on Canon’s EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM lens and you’ll be rewarded with £160 cashback on your purchase.

The festive spirit doesn’t stop there, with Canon dishing out an additional £25 cashback when customers buy more than one product.

Canon’s Christmas offer is due to run until January, so you could always treat yourself should Santa Claus fail to deliver.

To claim the cashback, customers need to download and complete a claim form before returning it to Canon with the original receipt by 28 February 2013.

Consumers can see what products are on offer by visiting www.canon.co.uk/wintercashback.