Canon PowerShot S110 adds Wi-Fi to your high-spec compact

Canon is looking to make it easier to share your images by adding Wi-Fi into its latest S series camera, the Canon PowerShot S110, announced today at Photokina 2012.

We've long been fans of the S series' advanced features and the PowerShot S110 continues the trend, giving you a high-spec compact camera in a no-nonsense package.

The camera, like the PowerShot G15 also announced today, has a new 1/1.7-inch 12.1-megapixel CMOS sensor. This is paired with the Digic 5 processor in Canon's HS System, which promises great low light performance and ISO sensitivity up to 12800.

New to the model is enhanced autofocus, which claims to make the camera even faster to focus on your subject, and high-speed capture giving you 10fps at full resolution.

The f/2.0 lens gives you a 24mm wide angle, running out to 120mm on the 5x zoom and, as with previous versions of this camera, the lens barrel features a smart click ring, so you can add an extra level of adjustment. Around the rear is a 3-inch touchscreen.

The addition of Wi-Fi means you'll be able to share images instantly through Canon's Image Gateway, or link up with your smartphone through the Canon CameraWindow app, to move shots to your phone quickly.

The Canon PowerShot S110 will cost you a not insignificant £429.99 and is due to hit the shelves in late October 2012.

We'll be bringing you our first impressions of the Canon PowerShot S110, once we get our hands on it at Photokina. Stay tuned.