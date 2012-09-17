Canon EOS 6D DSLR announced, Wi-Fi enabled and built-in GPS

Subject of many a rumour, the Canon EOS 6D has finally been unveiled at the Photokina camera trade show in Germany and it sees the introduction of both Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in GPS for the first time in a Canon DSLR.

Core specifications for the new camera that Canon itself states is aimed at "serious photography enthusiasts" include a 20.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, the company's latest DIGIC 5+ processor, an ISO range of 100-25600 (with 50, 51200 and 102400 as additional options), and a 3.2-inch Clear View 2 TFT LCD display. It's fixed, unlike with the 650D launched in July, but does borrow the new touchscreen technology - being only the second DSLR to do so.

Naturally, it shoots in both JPEG and RAW formats, and can shoot Full HD (1080p) video in 29.97, 25 and 23.976 frames per second, with the footage stored as H.264.

However, it is the inclusion of Wi-Fi and GPS that strikes this particular camera apart from many others.

The Wi-Fi connectivity allows the 6D to transfer images wirelessly to a computer, the cloud, smartphone or tablet while on the move, and the GPS allows users to geotag each image automatically. Other high-end Canon models can also use this latter functionality when combined with the company's GPS add-on accessory, but this is the first time that it's available as an option from the box.

Another first comes with the new autofocus system employed on the Canon EOS 6D. It's an 11-point AF system that's capable of focusing down to EV-3 which, as Canon itself says, is the equivalent of moonlight. It also offers a host of modes, including Contrast Detect, Phase Detect Multi-area Selective single-point Single, Continuous, Face Detection and Live View.

Apart from the headline specs there's a HDR mode, optical viewfinder (naturally), minimum shutter speed of 30 sec, maximum of 1/8000 sec, and a hot shoe for an external flash - there's no flash built-in.

Connectivity offered includes an SD/SDHC/SDXC card slot, USB 2.0 and HDMI out, and a remote control port. Alternatively, a wireless remote control (LC-5) will work too.

The camera's magnesium alloy (polycarbonate top plate) body weighs 770g with battery, and its dimensions are 145 x 111 x 71mm.

The Canon EOS 6D will be available in the UK from December. Body-only, it will cost £1,799, and a pack including an EOS 6D plus the EF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens will be priced at £2,519.99.

The dedicated battery grip (BG-E13) will be £249.99.