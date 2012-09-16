  Canon EOS 6D specs leak

The Canon EOS 6D looks to be the company's sub-£2,000 full-frame answer to the Nikon D600. The rumoured EOS model's specifications leaked on digicame-info, alongside some convincing official-looking studio shots. And with Photokina 2012 just around the corner, it seems the perfect time and place is set to announce this camera.

The Canon EOS 6D is expected to include a brand new 20-megapixel full-frame sensor but wrapped up in a body that's more "APS-C sized". The best of both worlds for photographers who don't want all the bulk or cost of something like the EOS 5D mkIII, and certainly a new concept that hasn't been available before. Well, unless you count the ultra small size of Sony's RX1 full-frame compact camera.

The EOS 6D is said to include the latest Digic 5+ image processor and should capture images from ISO 100-25,600 at up to 4.5 frames per second.

Other expected features include an 11-point autofocus system with an f/2.8-sensitive cross-type sensor to the centre, a weather-sealed body, 3-inch LCD screen and built-in Wi-Fi.

It also looks like CompactFlash has been ditched in favour of an SD card slot.

If true then we anticipate that the Canon EOS 6D will be unveiled at Photokina 2012, where we'll be on the ground to get all the latest info.

UPDATE We now have all the official specifications, pictures and details on the Canon EOS 6D here.