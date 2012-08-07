  1. Home
Canon EOS 7D firmware v2 update ready for download, like buying a new camera

Canon has released its promised firmware upgrade for the EOS 7D DSLR camera. Firmware v2 includes in-camera editing functionality for RAW files, resizing of JPEGs, and improved maximum burst settings.

The semi-pro Canon EOS 7D may be three years old now, but is still a favourite among those who want to upgrade to the big leagues, so the new features will help the camera keep up with more modern releases.

Maximum burst rate settings now allow for up to 25 RAW files or 130 JPEGs. RAW files can also now be processed in the camera, with white balance, sharpness and Picture Style editing options.

Image ratings can be set in-camera, while auto ISO speed limits can now be chosen by the user (ISO 400 - 6400). Audio during video shooting is also improved, with manual settings added to allow the user to choose from 64 levels.

Final changes include GPS compatibility (with Canon's own GP-E2), file name customisation, time zone settings, faster scrolling of magnified images, and the control screen during playback has quickened.

Canon EOS 7D firmware v2 is now available from software.canon-europe.com. We suspect the ebay market for 7Ds to be busy over the next few weeks.

Tried out the new firmware yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below...

