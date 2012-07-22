Canon EOS M camera specs leak, new images discovered

UPDATE: The Canon EOS M is now official, so read our comprehensive Hands-on: Canon EOS M review to see what we think of the new Compact System Camera from Canon.

---

The Canon EOS M is an APS-C compact system camera, looking to rival the likes of the Sony NEX models, if leaked specs are to believed.

Rumours of a compact system camera model from Canon have been around for several years and, with most other rivals having committed to some form of system, all eyes have been on the Japanese company.

Last week we brought you what looks like a very believable image (above) of the purported new mirrorless model, with additional photos appearing after the first leak.

Now, coming from the same source as the original image over at Digital Camera Info, we have what looks like a believable spec list. We say believable because it reads like the specs currently in other Canon EOS models.

First-up we have an 18-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor along with the DIGIC 5 processor, offering an ISO range of 100-12800, extendable up to 25600.

Shutter speeds are said to range from 30 to 1/4000 with a bulb option, and a continuous shooting speed of 4.3fps. Contrast and phase AF are said to be in place, along with touch focusing. A 3-inch 1040k-dot touch display is on the rear of the camera.

As you'd expect, video capture up to 1920 x 1080/30p is offered, and a number of different shooting modes have been detailed, including HDR, creative filters and a night mode.

There are more leaked images, neatly compiled at PhotoRumors, showing us more of the body and lenses we can expect. Taking a glance at these images shows us a little more, such as stereo mic openings.

The EOS M lacks a mode dial (one of the features we like for ease of control on a CSC), but does offer a three-position dial around the shutter for flicking from auto, to stills to video capture.

The rear of the camera shows a very typically Canon layout of buttons: a four-way controller with shortcuts around a central Q/Set button. That central button will most likely fire up the sort of quick menu that other EOS models feature.

The four-way controller is nippled, suggesting it rotates, which would give you some way of controlling things like aperture without having to resort to controls on screen. That's what we're hoping, anyway.

Other notable details on the back include a star icon, which is usually used to denote AE lock. Key to this camera will be control, so while we can speculate on some of the details based on these images and leaked specs, we'll never really know how well it handles until we get our hands-on the Canon EOS M.

In terms of lenses, leaked images show an EF-M 22mm lens and a 18-55mm lens, which is Canon's normal kit zoom on consumer EOS models. Interestingly, the barrel of the 18-55 has the normal image stabilisation marking, suggesting there's no sensor shift stabilisation in the EOS M body we're looking at.

There is mention of an EF lens adapter, although this is pretty much a given because Canon wouldn't waste the chance to leverage legacy lenses already in circulation. There is no flash built in, which we're sure will cause some to complain.

The body measures 32.3 x 66.5 x 108.6mm and weighs only 298g (with battery and SD card). The dimensions mean it isn't too much different in size from the Sony NEX5N.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed formally by Canon yet, but we're expecting an announcement on Monday 23 July. Then we'll be able to confirm the Canon EOS M price and we'll bring you our first impressions as soon as we get our hands on a model for review.