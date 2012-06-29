  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Canon camera news

Canon EOS 650D: The first sample images

|
1/17 Pocket-lint
Best photo places in Bristol: Spots you'll want to snap
Best photo places in Bristol: Spots you'll want to snap

We've already had a hands-on with the Canon EOS 650D in Warsaw, Poland, at this year's UEFA Euro 2012 Championships. We've got a good idea how the camera performs, but many current D-series owners will want to know about image quality: is it any better than its predecessor?

The 650D has an 18-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor that is, at least at its core, the same as that found in its 600D predecessor. So far, so similar.

But the addition of Canon's DIGIC 5 processor means images are handled differently.

In the gallery below are images in their original compositional form and also at 1000-pixel crops at 100 per cent to offer a true representation of what the JPEG files are like straight from the camera.

canon eos 650d the first sample images image 2

Our first thoughts are that images aren't distinctly different from their 600D counterparts, at least upon first inspection, but higher up the ISO scale the noise-reduction processing has an edge over the previous model.

Images are rather impressive. Look at the fine detail and rich blacks at ISO 100 and even shots higher up the ISO range hold plenty of detail.

We'll be testing the EOS 650D to exhaustion over the coming week in order to bring you our full and final review. For now, glance through our gallery and see what you think for yourself.

Will you be buying or upgrading? Or are you disappointed that Canon hasn't followed in Nikon and Sony's footsteps and produced a super-high resolution sensor for its consumers? Comment in the box below...

PopularIn Cameras
Polaroid Mint 2-in-1 is an insta camera for the selfie generation
Nikon D3500 is a 24.2-megapixel DSLR that won't break the bank
The best photo places in Belfast: spots you’ll want to snap + Win a Lumix
Nikon Z7 vs Nikon Z6: What's the difference?
Nikon Z7 initial review: Rewriting the full-frame mirrorless rulebook
Panasonic Lumix LX100 Mark 2 initial review: High-end compact's sensational sequel
Comments