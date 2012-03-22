Canon Compact System Camera Concept: The camera you'll want Canon to make next

Canon hasn't announced that it is making a Compact System Camera, nor has it detailed any information about whether it will in the future, but that hasn't stopped one designer creating what he believes a Mirrorless camera from Canon should look like - if the camera company were to make one.

"Like many others, I too have been waiting for quite a while for Canon to release its mirrorless system. There are speculations and indications that they may very well do so this year, but I personally grew a bit restless," writes designer David Riesenberg on his blog.

"Because of this, I decided to put to paper, or rather to CAD and rendering software, my vision of such camera. After about a month of learning, debating, modelling and rendering, the Canon AE-D came to life."

The following 11 renders detail loads of features Riesenberg wants in his new Canon camera, including a cool-looking pop-up flash and an electronic viewfinder that attaches to the hot shoe, but still gives you a hot shoe to attach a flash gun to. Clever.

Retro yes, Olympus OM-D inspired certainly, but we know that if Canon produced anything even half as good we would definitely want one in our camera bag.

What do you think of the concept? Let us know in the comments below.

There are plenty more pictures on Riesenberg's website.